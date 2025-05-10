I was trying to watch a Patreon livestream and could hear audio upon unmuting but not see video. I used the developer tools to inspect the code and console and came across this:

_app-26dc1db0a3bbd590.js:23 [DynascaleManager]: Failed to play stream NotAllowedError: play() failed because the user didn't interact with the document first. https://goo.gl/xX8pDD

which linked to a Chrome Media Autoplay policy. I have Vivaldi configured to globally allow Autoplay, so did not expect to run into any issues with this, but appear to have this issue still. I've not been able to figure out a workaround for this. I've also encountered issues with video calls on Facebook Messenger, though did not look at the console at the time to confirm that's the same issue.

Am on Windows 11 using Vivaldi. Can get further info upon request.