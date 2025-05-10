Vivaldi favicon continues to spin on some websites, even after the page loaded.
As you can see in the GIF below, the favicon does change to the spinning one on many websites, even after the page did load. In this example, it happens if I open a topic on the Vivaldi forum.
Any fix?
My specs:
Android 15, HyperOS 2.0
Vivaldi 7.2.3628.126
I do use AdGuard but even without it this bug still exists.
Doesn't anybody have this issue?
@pilis3 Maybe you have infinite scroll activated? https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/pilis3/settings
I have that option checked already.
mib2berlin Soprano
@pilis3
Hi, did you post the problem here two weeks ago?
If not we have at least one other user with this issue.
I cant reproduce it with my 3 mobiles.
Edit:Testing with a Samsung A53 Android 15 at moment, same result.