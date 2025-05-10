There is one major problem holding me back from using Vivaldi Calendar for work.

I work remote and ALL of my calendar meetings include a link to a Zoom and/or Teams meeting to join.

Vivaldi calendar displays the raw contents of the calendar description, but the links are not clickable.

At a minimum, I would like Vivaldi to detect https URLs and convert them to clickable links.

A further enhancement would be to detect video conference links (maybe by domain name) and add a special "Join Meeting" button. macOS calendar does this, for example.