Request: Convert URLs to links
majorhayes
There is one major problem holding me back from using Vivaldi Calendar for work.
I work remote and ALL of my calendar meetings include a link to a Zoom and/or Teams meeting to join.
Vivaldi calendar displays the raw contents of the calendar description, but the links are not clickable.
At a minimum, I would like Vivaldi to detect
httpsURLs and convert them to clickable links.
A further enhancement would be to detect video conference links (maybe by domain name) and add a special "Join Meeting" button. macOS calendar does this, for example.
@majorhayes said in Request: Convert URLs to links:
At a minimum, I would like Vivaldi to detect https URLs and convert them to clickable links.
I thought, that this was already in there.
Tested with 7.3.3635.12 Win 11
I can see/add URL in title and description.
See GIF animations.
URL In title and description:
If you do not see URL, switch in weekly view of event the View: Full View.
And URL In title:
And you can see all URLs in description/title good in Calendar panel.