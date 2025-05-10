Disabling Animations for Opening and Closing Tabs
I would like an option to disable the animations of opening and closing tabs when tabs are shrunk to fit the tab bar. Even with the "Use Animation" setting in Appearance > Window Appearance disabled, the tabs still have a hearty 1/4-1/2 second animation to open or close. Having the tab animations match that "Use Animation" setting or have their own setting in, say, Settings > Tabs would be very useful.
I don't notice any animation when opening or closing tabs.
yojimbo274064400
@LJDude, are you referring to resizing of tabs, as shown below:
NB to replay animated gif refresh page
@yojimbo274064400 Yeah, on other browsers it's instant with animations disabled.