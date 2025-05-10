tabs stay after restart
-
Smeeding2535
when i turn my computer off, my tabs disappear. i would like for them to reappear when i restart the computer
-
@Smeeding2535 klick: Einstellungen- TAB- beim Start öffnen- letzte Sitzung
