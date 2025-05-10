Android system language overrides Vivaldi app language setting.
On my two android devices I have set swedish as system language. In Vivaldi I prefer english as app language (to easier follow tips from this forum and Vivaldi tips blog).
But after a while the Vivaldi main menu turns to swedish again. (Though settings menu stays in english). The app language setting still says it's english but in fact the menu is in swedish.
Now i've tried with english as my android system language, and now Vivaldi stays in english.
So it seems impossible to choose an app language different from your system language?
By the way, this old android/Vivaldi bug also applies to other language combinations. I have system Russian, Vivaldi in English - I could also catch this bug and get a mix when working with the browser for a long time.
It's good that you're paying attention to the little things
Thanks! Then it's a known problem, though not a big issue. Swenglish is my native language