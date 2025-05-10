On my two android devices I have set swedish as system language. In Vivaldi I prefer english as app language (to easier follow tips from this forum and Vivaldi tips blog).

But after a while the Vivaldi main menu turns to swedish again. (Though settings menu stays in english). The app language setting still says it's english but in fact the menu is in swedish.

Now i've tried with english as my android system language, and now Vivaldi stays in english.

So it seems impossible to choose an app language different from your system language?