blocking YT ads on Vivaldi and Brave
Dear Sirs, my dears... quick question: is it possible to do this in the Vivaldi browser on Android so that ad blocking works the same way as in the Brave browser? When I log into my YT account on Vivaldi, I have sponsored ads at the beginning. When I log into Brave on my YT account, the same video loads and works immediately without ads, etc. Is it possible to install something for Vivaldi, or something like that, so that Vivaldi blocks these ads on YT as effectively as Brave? Thank you in advance for your help and all suggestions and answers
@Severini I noticed the same thing and switched back to Brave on Android. I'm not sure why their ad blocking isn't as good but I just don't want to mess with it. I just want it to work out of the box and I really don't need the browser on my phone synced to the one on desktop. Unfortunately, Vivaldi doesn't do extensions on mobile, so you'd have to use something like a VPN to block ads/trackers.
@Severini
this question has at least three parts: 1. ads on the YT page, 2. short commercials that run before the video, 3. ads that are embedded in the video itself are part of it.
With standard android/Vivaldi tools, only the first type of ads can be removed, but it leaves empty blocks of them. There is no guarantee that even here the ads will be removed 100% of the time.
You can modify the browser yourself using the ChromeXt project (google the developer's author page on github), which will give script support similar to Tampermonkey. And then use scripts from greasyfork-org. Including the script that functions as a Sponsorblock extension to block ads of the third type.
It can all be done, it more or less works. But it has an inconvenient interface for management - compared to real *monkey.
So, if you are not a geek, I suggest downloading a separate program to watch YT: Tubular, BraveNewPipe, PipePipe etc.... - There are quite a few of them, each has its own additional features, you can choose. And each knows how to block all three types of ads. (Each one needs a little pre-configuration, but it's easy to figure out there - just go through all the settings items.)
@far4 thanks, until recently I used YouTube Revanced but it stopped working. If it's not a problem can you recommend something similar? And do the apps you mentioned support YT accounts like YouTube Revanced?
@rbjolly it's strange that Brave can do it and Vivaldi can't since (I think) they are built on the same engine
@Severini Yes, but how they do privacy is different. And some mobile browsers do extensions too.
@Severini
What can I say? Usually people use NewPipe forks to browse anonymously - they were originally created for that purpose. But some have YT login support as well. For example, PipePipe. Unfortunately, you can't use this feature right now because of another YT redesign. Which broke NP and all its forks, and now devs are actively working on adapting it.