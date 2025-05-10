@Severini

this question has at least three parts: 1. ads on the YT page, 2. short commercials that run before the video, 3. ads that are embedded in the video itself are part of it.

With standard android/Vivaldi tools, only the first type of ads can be removed, but it leaves empty blocks of them. There is no guarantee that even here the ads will be removed 100% of the time.

You can modify the browser yourself using the ChromeXt project (google the developer's author page on github), which will give script support similar to Tampermonkey. And then use scripts from greasyfork-org. Including the script that functions as a Sponsorblock extension to block ads of the third type.

It can all be done, it more or less works. But it has an inconvenient interface for management - compared to real *monkey.

So, if you are not a geek, I suggest downloading a separate program to watch YT: Tubular, BraveNewPipe, PipePipe etc.... - There are quite a few of them, each has its own additional features, you can choose. And each knows how to block all three types of ads. (Each one needs a little pre-configuration, but it's easy to figure out there - just go through all the settings items.)