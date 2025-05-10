Website not available
The programmer of the m3u-playlist tool
relm3uhas this website: jtxp.org
Unfortunately it is not accessible, even if I uncheck the box "only secure addresses".
Does anyone have any idea how I can still access it?
Website not available
What does that mean?
@Dancer18 said in Website not available:
Unfortunately it is not accessible
Means what?
I can access http://jtxp.org/.
@Dancer18, you'll see always "Website not secure" in http, but you can access still clicking on the button below this message.
@Dancer18 Site is not accessible over SSL because its server certificate is misconfigured.
@DoctorG Any idea what the problem could be?
The choice of secure DNS server perhaps? (Here is 1.1.1.1)
@Catweazle I know. However, after 1 or 2 minutes: not reachable.
Crazy: I can access the site via VPN !
Why is that so?
@Dancer18 said in Website not available:
The choice of secure DNS server perhaps? (Here is 1.1.1.1)
I guess Cloudflare acts like a DNS filter (copyright protection, malware block, parental control etc.) and gives you after a while something like 127.0.0.1 back.
I tried in internal Chromium settings page and could connect.
Do you use 1.1.1.1 in your LAN network config?
@DoctorG I use a mobile router (with SIM card).
Here is a screenshot of the configuration (German):
yngve Vivaldi Team
The site's certificate was issued for the host "autoconfig.srv7.softup-server.de", which (obviously) does not match "jtxp.org".
This is something the owner of the jtxp.org site will have to discuss with their hosting provider.
The automatic HTTPS first system will not proceed to such a page.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Works fine here.
My local DNS, Cloudflare and Google all give the same IP for the host:
$ host jtxp.org jtxp.org has address 85.10.237.12 jtxp.org mail is handled by 10 mail.jtxp.org. $ host jtxp.org 1.1.1.1 Using domain server: Name: 1.1.1.1 Address: 1.1.1.1#53 Aliases: jtxp.org has address 85.10.237.12 jtxp.org mail is handled by 10 mail.jtxp.org. $ host jtxp.org 8.8.8.8 Using domain server: Name: 8.8.8.8 Address: 8.8.8.8#53 Aliases: jtxp.org has address 85.10.237.12 jtxp.org mail is handled by 10 mail.jtxp.org.
In the browser devtools network tab, the remote address matches:
Remote Address: 85.10.237.12:80
Curl works fine too:
$ curl -I "http://jtxp.org" HTTP/1.1 200 OK Date: Sat, 10 May 2025 12:23:13 GMT Server: Apache Upgrade: h2,h2c Connection: Upgrade Last-Modified: Mon, 07 Apr 2025 21:02:25 GMT ETag: "2bed-632368d950274" Accept-Ranges: bytes Content-Length: 11245 Vary: Accept-Encoding Content-Type: text/html; charset=UTF-8
Use the tools at your disposal instead of guesswork
I will send the owner of the website the link to this thread, it will definitely help him.
Interesting that this is the first time this has happened since I started using the mobile router a year ago.
@Pathduck Same IP on 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 and DNS of Deutsche Telekom.
But answer from 1.1.1.1 and 8.8.8.8 for the domain is slow, 5-6 seconds in my internet.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Dancer18 At the very least, define what you mean by "not available".
- What error message do you get?
- What do you see?
- Make a screenshot of what you see
@Dancer18 Could be your LTE Internet Service Provider provider filters or blocks something.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Dancer18 Might not be that curious, assuming you last visited the site in March or earlier, since the current certificate for the secure server was issued April 1
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@yngve I'm not sure TLS and certificates is the issue here, as Vivaldi will happily load the "insecure" site as long as "Always Use Secure Connection" is Off.
If it's On it will attempt the connection, figure it's not got a valid cert and load the HTTP site.
The HTTPS connection does use an invalid cert, but also has a completely different vhost configured.
My guess is bad DNS.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Dancer18 It's the WWW - stuff breaks, then it fixes itself magically
Usually patience and reloading is the key.
It was the usual message when a website is unavailable.
There is no "usual message" - each error page is different, even if you might not see it. What's important is the wording of the error. The most important part of know what's wrong is the small text at the bottom:
net::ERR_CERT_COMMON_NAME_INVALID
If you click Advanced you will also get an error message that will be helpful:
This server could not prove that it is jtxp.org; its security certificate is from autoconfig.srv7.softup-server.de. This may be caused by a misconfiguration or an attacker intercepting your connection.
So please, next time you encounter a site issue, make a screenshot of the error or copy the text. This will help others help you. Just saying "Site is unavailable" helps no-one, especially when others cannot see the same error.
@Dancer18 said in Website not available:
But wouldn't the provider also block if I use VPN?
I do not know anything on how LTE is filtered on low-level mobile by your provider, was only a idea what could have disturbed the connection.