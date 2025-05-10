Problems with video smoothness when switching tabs in 30fps videos
Hi, that sounds like a strange problem I've noticed in these times, but here's the deal:
I open a YouTube video at 30fps and it starts off normal and smooth, but then all I have to do is switch tabs or open a new tab and when I go back to the video, that smoothness disappears and the video starts having frame drops or stutters or whatever
Has anyone else encountered this and a solution for it?
@LucasZxc As i remember correct the performance issue is solved on 7.4 Snapshot, try it.
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
but this performance problem, is it the same with the description I mentioned in the post?
and can I have the stable version and the snapshot version together or do I need to uninstall one?
@LucasZxc For Standalone read related link "Standalone install".
If you install a Snapshot (Beta Testing version) as a Standalone, your Stable profile will not be touched as a Standalone has its own profile folder.
Please use Installer and install Snapshot to folder C:\Users\....\Appdata\Local\Vivaldi-Snapshot
I do not know. I just ask you to test it with 7.4 Snapshot, could be we will get a 7.4 Stable soon the next weeks.
Do you have miulti-monitor setup or some monitors with high refresh rate?
well, I tested it and the problem is still the same
and no, I don't have multi-monitors, I'm on a desktop, but all the monitors I use have the refresh rate set to 60 hz
although this only happens with 30fps videos and after I switch tabs specifically
Normal refresh rate.
Which GPU and driver version do you have? Vivaldi can have a issue with Hardware Acceleration and some GPUs.
Have you enabled Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration and restarted?
@LucasZxc Idea: animation can cost resources. Helped some users in the past.
In Settings → General → Appearance → Window Appearance switch off Animation.
I have an Rtx 3060 12gb in 576.28, the latest version of the driver
and the strangest thing is the following:
- this doesn't happen in Chrome and Edge
- This only happens with 30fps videos and apparently in streamings
- Only when I change tabs, before that the video is normal
and it returns to normal when I either set it to fullscreen or move the video tab to a new window
@LucasZxc VSR (SuperRes) for GPU settings active?
what setting is this?
@LucasZxc I do not know how this can be done in your graphics card.
Please look into your NVidia Control Panel.
I did that and it seems to have solved it, I still have to test it more
anything, I'll let you know
@LucasZxc I am glad that my tip for Animation-off helped you.
but if I need to, would you know what causes it and any outhers possible solutions?
Sorry, i do not know the cause. And solutions? In case of Vivaldi and GPU incompatibility some internal GPU settings by vivaldi:flags could help to speed-up. But such is always tricky as flag settings are experimental and not really recommended by Vivaldi team.
Perhaps an other user who supports can tell you more.