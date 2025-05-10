Changing computer slows down Vivaldi
Hi,
I changed my 6 years old PC for a recent much faster one. Both use Windows 11 family.
Vivaldi was installed in a private folder which I copied to new PC.
Both PC use Wifi connections. Vivaldi sync works.
On new PC, web pages usually display faster, but sometimes you have to wait 5 - 10 seconds for display to occur. I reinstalled Vivaldi over same folder which did not change anything.
I then made same tests with Firefox using same web pages and loading is always almost instantaneous.
I wish to go on using Vivaldi but what should I do to solve this ?
Thanks for help
J.Bratières
What was the purpose of copying the vivaldi-folder from the older system to the new one? You have "Sync".
Install Vivaldi on the system with the official installer and use "Sync" to import all your bookmarks, passwords, etc. It does not save settings regarding themes, but that isn't hard to change.
@jrkl75 Thanks, but what about sessions ?
Sessions aren't saved. I have no idea if you can "export" that somehow. I only have 2 pages that are important to me, so I've never looked into it. I understand that it can be an issue if you're a "tab-horder".
EDIT: A quick search gave me this page: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/session-management/
jbrat Supporters
@jrkl75Thanks, but I did not find an easy way to export them. I use session manager, but sessions are saved only locally. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94306/exporting-importing-sessions
@jbrat Copy the folder Sessions is OK. That works. No need to "export" or sync.
@DoctorG Thanks to all, it worked.