Hi,

I changed my 6 years old PC for a recent much faster one. Both use Windows 11 family.

Vivaldi was installed in a private folder which I copied to new PC.

Both PC use Wifi connections. Vivaldi sync works.

On new PC, web pages usually display faster, but sometimes you have to wait 5 - 10 seconds for display to occur. I reinstalled Vivaldi over same folder which did not change anything.

I then made same tests with Firefox using same web pages and loading is always almost instantaneous.

I wish to go on using Vivaldi but what should I do to solve this ?

Thanks for help

J.Bratières