Cannot login to pintrest using google with vivaldi
-
When i try and attempt a login with vivaldi it simply does not work.
I can click and click and click and it will never bring up anything to do with logging in with my google account. This feature works on other browsers.
Currently im on linux, (tuxedo) and im using the latest version available of vivaldi to my distro : 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Any advice on how to fix this would be great, as i cannot login, and i really dislike firefox and chrome.
Cheers.
// tags for my os isnt available so ive tagged the closest thing : ubuntu & debian
-
- Check if Settings → Privacy → Third Party Signin → Allow
- Try deactivate ad/tracker blocker for the site (click shield in address field) or other adblocker extension
Blocked Thurd Paryt Cookies
- Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
-
@DoctorG
Seems to be enabled.
took a screenshot and attached below. Ive had this problem for a while, it seems to be only pintrest, i can sign into other places with the same method.
guest profile works but my normal profile doesnt
3rd party cookies are allowed as well for this
add blocker is disabled as i have a custom dns & adblocker on my home network device
-
@maez said in Cannot login to pintrest using google with vivaldi:
Ive had this problem for a while, it seems to be only pintrest, i can sign into other places with the same method.
I have no Pinterest account and can not test.