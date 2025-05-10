When i try and attempt a login with vivaldi it simply does not work.

I can click and click and click and it will never bring up anything to do with logging in with my google account. This feature works on other browsers.

Currently im on linux, (tuxedo) and im using the latest version available of vivaldi to my distro : 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Any advice on how to fix this would be great, as i cannot login, and i really dislike firefox and chrome.

Cheers.

