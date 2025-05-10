Vivaldi should offer its own extensions manager
RasheedHolland
I noticed that since Vivaldi 7.3, you now have to keep ''developer mode'' enabled in order to make extensions work that are sideloaded. And you will then also get to see the annoying topbar (Load unpacked, Pack extension), see screenshot. Perhaps Vivaldi's new extensions manager, could be a bit like the ''Extension Manager'' extension. Good idea or not?
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/extension-manager/gjldcdngmdknpinoemndlidpcabkggco?pli=1
RasheedHolland
BTW, I was actually talking about a separate page to manage extensions, only with a better GUI than the standard one, but I came across another extension, and a built-in button to manage extensions would be nice too.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/extmanager/bgejgfcdaicmfbfphchgcdgnpnbcondb