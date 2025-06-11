In the past i used extension Stylus to change link colors so i was able recognise these links better.

Since intake of Chromium core 136 in Vivaldi 7.4 the stylesheets (CSS for :visited links) fail to show up in browser.

Yes, as a webdev i know: change in Chromium.

With Stylus for every domain needed, i added add a style color in CSS f.ex.:

a:visited { color: #b24dff !important; /* set color as needed */ }

But, weird enough, setting color does not wok on all sites.

Here in forum it fails to change visited link color.