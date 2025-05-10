[7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?
-
In the past i used extension Stylus to change link colors so i was able recognise these links better.
Since intake of Chromium core 136 in Vivaldi 7.4 the stylesheets (CSS for :visited links) fail to show up in browser.
Yes, as a webdev i know: change in Chromium.
With Stylus for every domain needed, i added add a style color in CSS f.ex.:
a:visited { color: #b24dff !important; /* set color as needed */ }
But, weird enough, setting color does not wok on all sites.
Here in forum it fails to change visited link color.
-
Interesting fact: In extension Web Developer → Miscellaneous → Mark All Links Visited let show up the visited styled links correct as website owner defined them.
So i do not understand why Stylus can not inject CSS on sites correctly.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG I think you created this code for Stylus for me once before. This code highlights visited links in the desired color. This code works with Vivaldi 7.4.3684.18.
a:visited { color: #68860e !important }
-
@stardepp said in [7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?:
This code works with Vivaldi 7.4.3684.18.
No, works not for all links in here forum. Strange.
If you set rules for All (instead a URL or domain) and for CSS
a:visited { color: orange !important }, then you can see it does not work everywhere on all links on some sites.
Crazy fact: Firefox 138 works nice.
-
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG Yes, I can confirm that the links visited in the Vivaldi forum are not colored.
-
@DoctorG, you aren't alone with this, seeing the comments in the homepage. Maybe using an alternative to Stylus (Russia), like StyleBot can help.
-
I tested in Chrome 136 with Stylus Beta (MV3) and it works, so the problem must be that you are using Stylus (MV2).
-
@barbudo2005 The problem is that it does not wok on all sites do add the extra CSS.
At my blog it fails. Try to get a orange link for visited URLs in Vivaldi 7.4 with Stylus. Fails.
-
WTF. Chromiums Pseudo Privacy with visited links kills Accessibility on many sites.
On Vivaldi Mobile and Desktop.
That bad Google financed browser violates webstandards like WAI and WCAG!
-
You are right, it fails in your blog.
-
@barbudo2005 Yes, some sites work with Stylus, some not.
That makes me sad and tired when i need Firefox or old 7.3 Stable to get what i want.
-
The relevant question is: What is so special about your blog that makes it not work?
-
@barbudo2005 said in [7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?:
What is so special about your blog that makes it not work?
I do not know. That problem with Stylus is since Chromium 136 broke CSS, decades before all was nice.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
I guess once again Chromium devs broke a web standard that's been working fine for decades, over some obscure "privacy" problem that no-one really cared about and makes absolutely zero difference for tracking users which is what Google does best.
-
@DoctorG Untested. Might vanish soon though.
vivaldi:flags--> disabled.
@barbudo2005 if I understood correctly, any site which hasn't partition support, will simply ignore the visited status.
-
Said:
I guess once again Chromium devs broke a web standard that's been working fine for decades,……….
But, the thing is, in some it works and in others it doesn't, it's not always. Why?
-
Said:
if I understood correctly, any site which hasn't partition support, will simply ignore the visited status.
Your explanation seems to be the cause.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89 Unless I misread the info in your screenshot, what this means is that the visited status for a link is not displayed/styled as visited if the link was clicked while was not clicked in the exact same webpage configuration originally
That is:
- If the page (in domain) was the main document, only display a link visited when other pages from the domain are the main document
- If the page (for a domain) was in a frame from another site's page, then links will only be displayed visited when the same top document/fram combination is used.
This was probably implemented to prevent certain kinds of history gathering by malicious sites, which could access the styling in a contained page to determine if a site had been visited, thus creating a profile of the user.
It seem sort of similar to partitioned cookies, which prevent the data sharing possible by normal (widely distributed) third-party cookies.
In current chromium the top one is disabled, the bottom one is enabled. My guess is that the bottom one is what will become the standard once the experiment is over, since it is handling a particular case in addition to what the top one does (and is probably a bug fix).
-
Said:
If the page (in domain) was the main document, only display a link visited when other pages from the domain are the main document
If the page (for a domain) was in a frame from another site's page, then links will only be displayed visited when the same top document/fram combination is used.
Could you please explain with examples these two situations.
-
@Pathduck said in [7.4] Missing color for visited links - a solution?:
some obscure "privacy" problem that no-one really cared about
Exactly. If one have to fear everything on the internet, just disconnect from the internet and close your cave entrance.