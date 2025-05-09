Certain Websites Not Loading in Vivaldi on macOS
Hi everyone,
I’m having trouble loading certain websites in Vivaldi that work perfectly fine in Safari and Chrome. One specific example is https://www.turbotenant.com, which either shows a blank screen or loads indefinitely in Vivaldi.
Here’s what I’ve tried so far:
• Cleared cache and cookies
• Disabled all extensions
• Turned off tracker and ad blocking
• Used a Private Window
• Changed the User Agent
• Switched DNS settings
• Confirmed it’s not a network or SSL issue
Nothing has resolved the issue so far.
System Info:
• Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12
• macOS 15.4.1 (Apple Silicon)
• User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7)...
Has anyone else had this issue with Vivaldi not loading specific sites? I would appreciate any suggestions or workarounds. I also submitted a bug report, but I wanted to check if the community had ideas, too.
Thanks in advance!
PPathduck moved this topic from Websites
Hi jeskmack,
With the same configurations as yours, I tried opening the link you posted as an example and had no problems whatsoever.
I am not qualified enough to help you, but at least now you know it is not a Mac related problem.
I hope you can solve it soon.
Linu74 Ambassador
Works on my MacOS with Snapshot 7.4.3684.18
Linu74