Hi everyone,

I’m having trouble loading certain websites in Vivaldi that work perfectly fine in Safari and Chrome. One specific example is https://www.turbotenant.com, which either shows a blank screen or loads indefinitely in Vivaldi.

Here’s what I’ve tried so far:

• Cleared cache and cookies

• Disabled all extensions

• Turned off tracker and ad blocking

• Used a Private Window

• Changed the User Agent

• Switched DNS settings

• Confirmed it’s not a network or SSL issue

Nothing has resolved the issue so far.

System Info:

• Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12

• macOS 15.4.1 (Apple Silicon)

• User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7)...

Has anyone else had this issue with Vivaldi not loading specific sites? I would appreciate any suggestions or workarounds. I also submitted a bug report, but I wanted to check if the community had ideas, too.

Thanks in advance!