Not a single page loads when the VPN is active
-
Hello everyone,
Vivaldi's VPN doesn't work (in Türkiye) although its standalone version works. When the VPN is activated no page loads. (Opera's embedded VPN works btw.)
Thanks in advance for any help.
System info:
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 11 Home
Version 24H2
OS build 26100.3775
-
@sanon Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.