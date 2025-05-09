Vivaldi does not save location preferences.
-
When a website asks for permission to access the location and the user clicks allow or deny and the page is refreshed (F5), Vivaldi asks again, even if the user has previously allowed or denied. This happens in Vivaldi 7.3/7.4 and Windows 10/11.
-
@cleuton4k Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
VB-116880
-
@cleuton4k Confirmed now.
-
I have other bugs to report, do I have to post them here on the forum too? And why do you have to confirm?
-
@cleuton4k Please read the following:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/
Vivaldi asks us to post issues on the forum first to avoid duplicates and issues possibly caused by user error or misconfiguration. Reporting such issues to the bug tracker before getting someone else to confirm is a waste of time for both the reporter and the internal tester, as they will just be closed as Not Reproducible or Duplicate.
-
@Pathduck so I have to post here in the forum, wait for a moderator/soprano to respond and only then report it to the bug tracker?
-
@cleuton4k Doesn't have to be a moderator or soprano, just get other users, preferably on the same OS, to confirm that this is indeed a bug.
There are lots of highly technical and experienced users here who can help you figure it out.
The only thing special with Sopranos are that we have access to the bug tracker and can help verify if an issue is already known and possibly fast-track the process if it's a critical bug.
And do your investigation first properly, the process for reporting a bug properly is in the link I gave.
The most important is following the troubleshooting guide before reporting a bug.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
If you just jump to the report form you'll likely end up creating a duplicate or an issue that can't be reproduced by others and it will be closed, wasting your own and internal testers time.
-
@Pathduck The bug in this post (Vivaldi doesn't save location preferences) was reported here and on the bug tracker, but the other bugs were only reported on the bug tracker, should I report them here too?
-
@cleuton4k What other bugs were those?
should I report them here too?
Once they are reported, an internal tester (or Soprano) will try to reproduce the issue from the description. If they can't reproduce, or the description is lacking, or it's a duplicate, the issue will be closed. In some cases you might be asked to give more info, but testers rarely have time to deal with individual users in that way with hundreds of bug reports coming in to be looked at.
-
@Pathduck VB-116881 VB-116883 VB-116884
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@cleuton4k Wow, you've been busy haven't you
Well I don't have time to look through all those issues, but I'm sure an internal tester will have a look some time next week if they have time, at least they get paid for doing so.
-
@cleuton4k
VB-116881 - Confirmed
VB-116883- Confirmed
VB-116884 - Can not reproduce, no crash