@cleuton4k Doesn't have to be a moderator or soprano, just get other users, preferably on the same OS, to confirm that this is indeed a bug.

There are lots of highly technical and experienced users here who can help you figure it out.

The only thing special with Sopranos are that we have access to the bug tracker and can help verify if an issue is already known and possibly fast-track the process if it's a critical bug.

And do your investigation first properly, the process for reporting a bug properly is in the link I gave.

The most important is following the troubleshooting guide before reporting a bug.

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/

If you just jump to the report form you'll likely end up creating a duplicate or an issue that can't be reproduced by others and it will be closed, wasting your own and internal testers time.