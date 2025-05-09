For a while, I had my home button set to Protopage, and I had Vivaldi set up to open to that page when it first starts, but I'm no longer using that service. So, I returned the settings to have the Start Page as my home button and to open my Start page on startup.

However, Protopage is still opening on Vivaldi startup, as well as my Start Page. As shown here: Vivaldi with Protopage Tab

Here's my home page and start page settings which, I think, should mean that Vivaldi only opens my Start Page: Settings

Is there something I'm missing? Anyone else run into this?