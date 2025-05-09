Unsolved Cannot switch tabs with shortcuts.
-
I used to switch tabs by “Ctrl+PageUp(PageDown)”.
However, this shortcut stopped working a few days ago.
Not all shortcuts no longer work, those like “Ctrl+T” for opening tabs and “Ctrl+W” for closing tabs still work.
Does anyone else have similar symptoms?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ararar What shortcuts are shown in Settings, Tabs:
- Previous Tab (by Order)
- Next Tab (by Order)
-
@Pesala
Thank you for your reply.
I checked those 2 settings.
- Previous Tab (by Order): “Ctrl+Page↑”
- Next Tab (by Order): “Ctrl+Page↓”
-
@ararar Happens for me with current 7.4 Snapshot (non-english UI). Many shortcuts broken. A known issue and reported t Vivaldi bug tracker.
Such needs a fix before the next weeks a 7.4 Stable comes up.
-
@ararar Is related to this internal bug report
VB-116765 "[Regression] Ctrl+Tab stopped working" – Developer assigned.