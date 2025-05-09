Desktop icon color
-
I love Vivaldi, and I use it on ALL of my devices, from a Samsung phone to an iPad, a MacBook, and a Linux laptop. However, I can only change the icon color to green on my iPad. When or how can I change it on all of my other devices? Thanks.
-
@JimWH
On Linux, you can use Main Menu app. It lets you change the app's icon and many other things.
IDK, you mean that on your iPad you were able to change the icon's colour in Vivaldi's settings?
Thanks!
-
@ThePfromtheO Yep. Is a only iOS feature, sadly.
-
@Hadden89 Is there a feature request for Android and maybe even desktop?
Usually, the features on Apple devices go to Android and other Computer OSes too.
-
@ThePfromtheO For mobile this ; pretty sure exists even for desktop but I don't find it
-
@Hadden89 Only 4+1 votes