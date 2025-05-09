Friday poll: windows
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Well, hello there!
You know what time it is. I just replaced the last poll with a new one and it's waiting for your input.
The question this week is about how many browser windows you normally have open. Do you keep everything in one window or have you spread your tabs across several windows?
Head over to vivaldi.net as usual to vote.
Aaron Translator
about 2-3
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
Most of the time, just one, but there's times I need at least two. Either for YouTube or for documentation for something I'm working on in my main monitor.
On extremely rare occasions I've had 3 windows open! Thankfully possible with Pop! OS's ability to tab windows.
I also make use of the Workspaces in these cases.
marchernandez
No more than 2, otherwise I find it too chaotic. Always using workspaces to isolate different tasks.
fredallas Supporters
Hello @jane-n
I use just one Vivaldi window with a few workspaces.
I also have several PWAs. Not sure if they count as Vivaldi windows or not.
Regards,
Fred.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
Just one, with Tabs, Tab Stacks and Workspaces i have everything i need.
Working with multiple windows feels to me like going back to using Firefox and Internet Explorer from the 2000s that opened windows at their discretion. Reason I was using Opera, the only browser that really worked in tabs.
PS: Maybe it's not the best place to ask this, but i could know why when you open a session there is no longer the option to open it in the current window? It was very comfortable and I have always used it, having to open them in new windows I find it very annoying.
Sometimes 6 or more, but never more the amount which I need for the task or research in this moment.
Upminster Supporters
Usually have two of my six computers running, with three 32" monitors each, one browser window open on each, each with lots of tabs. One computer mostly for managing my music ( spreadsheet for each composer ) and playing music ( Media Monkey ), the other computer mostly for music production.
I get distracted easily, so I change focus many times throughout the day. Music, email, news, sports, software, etc., so I am frequently switching from one tag to another.
Sometimes I open a second browser window so I can monitor something of interest.
Hello jane.n
4-5
I thought i was the only one testing the "open in new window" button.