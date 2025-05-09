Heya.

When you start a video in PLEX (local server http://127.0.0.1:32400/) and switch tab, the video and audio will run out of sync over time.

I can't remember exactly when this occurred, but I think it started when some of the the changes regarding the memory-save-tab-thing-something-like-that was introduced.

I didn't think too much of it in the beginning, but it's becoming an annoyance.

Now, I wouldn't blame this on Vivaldi immediately, so I downloaded FLOORP. Logged in and did the same things as I do in Vivaldi. No matter what I do, no matter how long I am doing other things in other tabs, the video does not run out of sync in FLOORP.

Anyone else with this issue or anyone with ideas where I can look under the hood?

Thanks in advance.

ps: I completely forgot how ugly and non-intuitive the gecko based browsers are (compared to vivaldi).