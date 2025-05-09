Plex Out of Sync
Heya.
When you start a video in PLEX (local server http://127.0.0.1:32400/) and switch tab, the video and audio will run out of sync over time.
I can't remember exactly when this occurred, but I think it started when some of the the changes regarding the memory-save-tab-thing-something-like-that was introduced.
I didn't think too much of it in the beginning, but it's becoming an annoyance.
Now, I wouldn't blame this on Vivaldi immediately, so I downloaded FLOORP. Logged in and did the same things as I do in Vivaldi. No matter what I do, no matter how long I am doing other things in other tabs, the video does not run out of sync in FLOORP.
Anyone else with this issue or anyone with ideas where I can look under the hood?
Thanks in advance.
ps: I completely forgot how ugly and non-intuitive the gecko based browsers are (compared to vivaldi).
@jrkl75 Check without any extensions Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Which Vivaldi and Windows (see Vivaldi menu → About)?
Which GPU and driver?
Hardware accleleration active?
What shows vivaldi:gpu ?
Perhaps a codecs issue?
Close all tabs
Open vivaldi:media-internals in one tab
Play video in other tab
Save log
Paste log here with </> button as code block
Tell at which time code it gets out of sync!
I tried the Guest mode and let it run in the background whilst watching some youtube vids. It did not run out of sync. I will do some more testing and mention my finding(s) here. Thanks for pointing this out.
@jrkl75 Guest Mode is a clean new profile, so it is something in your current profile which cause a out-of-sync after a while.
Oh, no, I spoke too soon... ...
I removed all the extensions from my main profile and started to test again. Same result. I went back to the Guest Profile and now I had the same issue.
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d793a38246ec9848e88f118eece993ee4235d0d7
OS Windows 10 Version 21H2 (Build 19044.1320)
RTX 4070: 566.03
Hardware Acceleration: ON
media-internals:
The GPU file is too long (too many characters). Any specific region/section you want to see?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
This was reported by someone earlier:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107532/audio-desynchronizes-from-videos-if-i-move-to-other-tabs
Seems to happen only on certain players/sites, not on Youtube/Vimeo for instance.
Apparently an upstream Chromium issue:
https://issues.chromium.org/issues/404464587
I recommend you install the latest Snapshot as a Standalone to test and see if the issue occurs there.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/
Vivaldi 7.4 with Chromium 136 will probably be released within the next week or so.
@Pathduck Thanks for the link to the other topic. I'll do a test in in the unstable version.
NOTE: Issue also occurs in linux .deb and flatpak. Tested in Ubuntu 24 (snapd removed), Ubuntu 25 (snapd removed) and EndeavourOS.
@jrkl75 And on latest 7.4.3684.18 Snapshot (has a separate profile folder)?
@DoctorG said in Plex Out of Sync:
@jrkl75 And on latest 7.4.3684.18 Snapshot (has a separate profile folder)?
Yes, I just downloaded that version and the same video is running in the background and I have a YT video running in the current tab. There is no profile seems like (WORK). There are no extensions, what so ever. I'll let it run for a couple of minutes and report.
Can confirm that it works fine in snapshot 7.4.3684.18.
There is 0 delay. Thanks. I'll wait for stable release.
@jrkl75 said in Plex Out of Sync:
Can confirm that it works fine in snapshot 7.4.3684.18.
Ah, thanks for test. I will update bug tracker entries.