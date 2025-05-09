Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
There isn’t a lot in today’s snapshot but as we close in on the release we wanted to give you frequent updates to keep you testing. So here is a little micro-feature for you. You can now save frames from videos. Have a great weekend!
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@Ruarí First.
Added such nice feature.
-
-
@3dvs Open a video, stop it, context menu → Save Video Frame as…
Gives a PNG file.
-
@DoctorG great thanks
-
@3dvs You are welcome.
-
Apparently the code was already there in chromium as the other chromium based ones already had the option.
Good it has been added at last.
-
Cool new feature!
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@ian-coog: Yes indeed, more of a bug that the menu did not show… but still, nice to be fixed.
The main thing here is for me to put out a build as people will then test. We need a final out very soon. I am not against tricking you lot into extra testing of the browser.
And and I know some people here feel that a Friday snapshot is a requirement.
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Ruarí said in Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18:
And and I know some people here feel that a Friday snapshot is a requirement.
Yes we do, and it is
Also:
The fountain is called "Sun and Earth" by the artist Ørnulf Bast (1907 - 1974):
https://www.oslo.kommune.no/natur-kultur-og-fritid/tur-og-friluftsliv/parker-og-lekeplasser/christian-frederiks-plass/
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@DoctorG said in Save Video Frames – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3684.18:
Open a video, stop it, context menu → Save Video Frame as…
In YouTube you have to click the context menu twice, because first there is popping up the internal context menu. The Vivaldi context menu will then pop up, after the internal one is closed when clicked again.
-
Neat!
-
12th updated
When I saw the Save Video Frames I thought there was going to be a photo of a unicycle frame
-
Aaron Translator
Most of the embedded videos on social media are invalid
-
sjudenim Supporters
There's a regression from at least the previous build (maybe earlier but I haven't tested all of them).
Side panel close state is not being remembered. It is always open on restart when it was closed with a web panel selected. If you have mail active, it will happen with any panel.
This flag
#overlay-scrollbarsis no longer working. Wasn't working in the last build either but it might have stopped with Chromium 136.
-
WIth this build and the previous one I noticed that the purple color to indicate you have visited a site before is not working. I noticed on Startpage and Google search engines. The finding reproduces in a guest window.
Are there other also witnessing this?
-
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@EricJH This is some kind of stupid Chromium/Blink "privacy" solution for IMO a non-problem.
https://developer.chrome.com/blog/visited-links
This would've been introduced with Chr 136.
I don't understand the feature or what use it is. And apparently we're not the only ones:
https://www.google.com/search?q=chrome+136+visited+links+site%3Areddit.com&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Not just Chrome either, Edge is the same...
Basically, Chromium devs are more than happy to fix "privacy issues" as long as it won't affect their own bottom line and user tracking.
-
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@thot: Agreed. It's clunky as heck to have to right-click twice to get the
"secret" context menu.
Also, doesn't work on some other video players.
-
LunaSterling
They are working for me. The flag was set to disabled. Set it back to enabled and it worked.
-
LunaSterling
They are working for me. The flag was set to disabled. Set it back to enabled and it worked.