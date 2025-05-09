no image search option
using google
when right clicking there is no option to use google lens, I've been scrolling thru the forum and for some google lens just seems to be bugged but i don't have it at all??? help
But, wait, i remember there was a search for Google Lens to add to Vivaldi.
@Pathduck said in Search for image (using Google) Does Not work:
Or you can use Google Lens as a new engine:
URL: https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url=%s
Image Search URL: https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}
Google Lens is used by default if Google is set as the image search engine.
@Pathduck Ooops, did not know it.
@DoctorG Lens has basically replaced Google's reverse image search.
There's really no need to add Google Lens as a new engine any more but could be useful in some obscure cases, like searching from the url field for an image url, i.e.
lens https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/themes/vivaldicom-theme/img/home/[email protected]
Had not used Googles image search for a long time and could have missed such search URL change.