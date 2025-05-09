I have a mouse gesture for closing a tab (a move down then right), and when I do this it closes the tab (as it should) but the very often (not every time) also opens the context menu (which is shouldn't). It's not really a problem, but very annoying, because I have to close the context menu that I don't need every time.

I didn't find anything like this in the posts, so I thought I'd ask here if I am the only one experiencing this...

Kind regards,

Thorsten