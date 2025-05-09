Mouse gesture opens context menu
I have a mouse gesture for closing a tab (a move down then right), and when I do this it closes the tab (as it should) but the very often (not every time) also opens the context menu (which is shouldn't). It's not really a problem, but very annoying, because I have to close the context menu that I don't need every time.
I didn't find anything like this in the posts, so I thought I'd ask here if I am the only one experiencing this...
Kind regards,
Thorsten
Pesala Ambassador
@Tokoloko Clean your mouse or try a different one. It may be sending an extra click.
@Pesala I don't think that thats the problem. I tested my mouse on this page https://cps-check.com/de/double-click-test and I did not get more clicks than expected. However, these context menus appear way too often...
Might be far fetched, but you never know...
Do you have a macro set to the right click to click on specific intervals?