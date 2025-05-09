It's great that we can easily type search query into the address bar and via a search engine keyword or via clicking the search engine icon have our query searched on the particular search engine.

However, the current implementation lacks a workflow for going back from the first engine and searching the same query in another engine.

I.e. on mobile, I imagine I would type Fight Club, click IMDB, open the movie page, then go back to search results, then go back again, but now instead of the initial pre-search (new) tab, the cursor will be in the active address bar with the original search query, allowing me with a single tap to search Wikipedia instead and see Fight Club page there.

To go back to the initial pre-search (new) tab, we would have to do one more additional back step.

In other words - make the address bar search action recognizable as a step in the navigation process and allow us to go back to.