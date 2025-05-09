Multi-engine address bar search workflow discussion
RadekPilich
It's great that we can easily type search query into the address bar and via a search engine keyword or via clicking the search engine icon have our query searched on the particular search engine.
However, the current implementation lacks a workflow for going back from the first engine and searching the same query in another engine.
I.e. on mobile, I imagine I would type Fight Club, click IMDB, open the movie page, then go back to search results, then go back again, but now instead of the initial pre-search (new) tab, the cursor will be in the active address bar with the original search query, allowing me with a single tap to search Wikipedia instead and see Fight Club page there.
To go back to the initial pre-search (new) tab, we would have to do one more additional back step.
In other words - make the address bar search action recognizable as a step in the navigation process and allow us to go back to.
@RadekPilich it sounds like youmight be asking for what is in this request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25831/multiple-simultaneous-searches-using-nicknames
If that sounds like it would be useful, you can vote for it and leave a comment there
RadekPilich
@LonM Yes, that's similar issue, although that one is about ex-ante parallel search, while mine is more of ex-post serial search. Mine is more of "oh, Ecosia didn't find anything, gonna have to use Google for this one".