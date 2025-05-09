Google Maps current location
-
Hi,
on google maps it is not possible to use current location option.
It ask to allow to know my position, I say "consent" but then the message says that it is impossible to know the position and it doesn't work.
-
@lucguard Welcome to our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
Thanks @DoctorG, at this moment I am loving Vivaldi, but this problem with gmaps is a bit frustrating.
Does it work for you?
-
@lucguard Vivaldi uses location service of Windows.
If you have WiFi or access Mobile Access Point there will be a more accurate location detection.
Do you have set a standard location in your Windows / Privacy settings?
Do you have allowed in Privacy that Vivaldi and other apps access location in Windows?
-
@DoctorG it works perfectly with all other browsers, so I think it is a Vivaldi bug.
No problem with Chrome nor Edge
-
@lucguard Which Vivaldi version? Which Windows? See Vivaldi menu → About.
-
@DoctorG I found only this option in proivacy and it is set on "ask", the most permissive valure
-
@lucguard said in Google Maps current location:
Does it work for you?
Yes, with 7.3.3635.12 Win 11 23H2 the browser detects my office.
-
-
@lucguard That image is a Vivaldi → Privacy setting.
I asked about Windows Settings → Privacy.
-
It is very strange, it seems we have the same software versions.
On mobile browser on Android device it works, but on desktop browser I cannot find what to check.
-
@lucguard MY settings
-
@DoctorG I see that position privacy on windows could be a problem because disabled by administrator, but I cannot understand why on chrome it is workign if here it is disabled.
Am I missing something?
-
@lucguard
Do me a favour, i do not talk italian.
Does that mean that a system administrator has restricted access to change this setting?
Perhaps admin allowed only a few programs to access location service.
-
@DoctorG said in Google Maps current location:
ystem administrator has restricted access to change this setting?
Sorry, yes, it says that "Position has been disabled by an administrator on this device".
This would explain why it doesn't work, but being that on chrome and edge it works I cannot get it.
-
@lucguard To check if admin restricted.
In Vivaldi show content of internal pages:
vivaldi:management
vivaldi:policy
-
@lucguard And you can not set "Posizione predifinata"?
-
@DoctorG said in Google Maps current location:
vivaldi:policy
Nothing on vivaldy policy:
when i write vivaldi:management I see only a serach page:
-
@DoctorG I set it, but nothing seems to change
-
@lucguard You pressed Consenti on the page popup?