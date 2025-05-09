Update Vivaldi using winget
-
We have implemented Vivaldi in our company. No users have admin user rights.
Computers are updated by admin using Microsoft winget (winget upgrade --all).
It could be nice, if Vivaldi is added to winget, just like edge, chrome and firefox are.
-
I just googled it
https://winget.run/pkg/VivaldiTechnologies/Vivaldi
https://winstall.app/apps/Vivaldi.Vivaldi
is what are you asking for?
-
T:\>winget search vivaldi Name ID Version Übereinstimmung Quelle ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vivaldi Browser XP99GVQDX7JPR4 Unknown msstore Vivaldi Vivaldi.Vivaldi 7.3.3635.12 ProductCode: vivaldi winget Vivaldi (Snapshot) Vivaldi.Vivaldi.Snapshot 7.4.3684.3 ProductCode: vivaldi winget
-
Yes, but it should be included automatically when running
winget upgrade --all
Just like the other installed browsers (edge, chrome and firefox)
-
@fd296 when not installed via
wingetthe identifier is
ARP\Machine\X86\Vivaldi
which does not get mapped to the matching ID
Vivaldi.Vivaldi, so
wingetis unable to identify the existing update.
This might be a shortcoming of the
wingetrepo entry for Vivaldi.
But I'd have too look up what's actually responsible how these
IDmapping are created and/or correlated.
As a mitigation:
- Uninstalling existing Vivaldi versions and
- Install with
winget install --id Vivaldi.Vivaldishould trigger the correct association