Uncompleted search in address bar is cleaned on unfocus
Hi.
My problem is - when I typed something in address bar and haven't press "enter" button and unfocused the address bar/app (for example switched to opened tab or switched to another app for a second) - my whole search query in address bar is cleaned.
Is there any way to disable that behavior (so text I typed in the address bar stays here until I remove it manually or press "search" button)? I often need to switch between different tabs and apps while constricting my search query and current Vivaldi's behavior is annoying. Firefox works as expected in this case.
A post about the same thing -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106515/retain-text-on-url-bar-after-tab-change