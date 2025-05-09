Why did I get a deactivate Vivaldi notice?
I have been using Vivaldi daily for 3+ years. Why
did I receive the following notice?
Time flies! It’s been a month and a half since you created your Vivaldi account. There's loads to explore, but you never finished setting up your account. As much as we’d like to, we can’t keep unused accounts forever and have to delete them at some point. But it's not too late to join in with Vivaldi's community and services . To keep your account, just click the button below to return to the account activation page, where you can also request a new activation code.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Martin43 Using the browser without Sync gives you no account activity. You need to log in to any one of the different Vivaldi services regularly, and be it simply the Vivaldi themes page. See ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/inactive-accounts/
jane.n Vivaldi Team
While you may have been using the browser for a long time, it looks like you signed up for a Vivaldi account only recently. If you received an email like that, it means that you registered the account, but didn't activate it, so we sent you reminders to finalize the account creation.
As you have logged in to the Forum, you must have activated the account and you're all good now.
What @luetage refers to is keeping the account active. If you don't log in to any of Vivaldi's services (Sync, Forum, Blogs, Vivaldi Social, Themes, or Sync) for 6 months or more, your account becomes eligible for deletion. Of course, we'll send a couple of warning emails before we delete any accounts, so make sure that the account's recovery email is up to date.
@Martin43 said in Why did I get a deactivate Vivaldi notice?:
To keep your account, just click the button below to return to the account activation page, where you can also request a new activation code.
The wording and construction of the phrase seems suspicious to me. If it was an email, are you sure it was sent to Vivaldi? Beware of scammers!