@Martin43

While you may have been using the browser for a long time, it looks like you signed up for a Vivaldi account only recently. If you received an email like that, it means that you registered the account, but didn't activate it, so we sent you reminders to finalize the account creation.

As you have logged in to the Forum, you must have activated the account and you're all good now.

What @luetage refers to is keeping the account active. If you don't log in to any of Vivaldi's services (Sync, Forum, Blogs, Vivaldi Social, Themes, or Sync) for 6 months or more, your account becomes eligible for deletion. Of course, we'll send a couple of warning emails before we delete any accounts, so make sure that the account's recovery email is up to date.