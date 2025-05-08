@Angelicx999 If you have several windows and close one, the “reopen last tab” command will reopen that window. Additionally the window should be available from the trash can (closed tabs) in the tab bar, or the window panel. Without further reproduction steps of your issue, that’s all I can think of right now.

Maybe consider starting to use the workspaces feature with automatic session backup, then all your open tabs will be available in any window, and you should be able to restore from a past session, if anything goes wrong.