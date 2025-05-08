2 identically named workspaces for the price of 1
I found a bug, at least it happens on my computer. I'm too busy right now to fill out a full bug request but if anyone is curious and wants to try it themselves and then finds out it is in fact a bug, feel free to submit it as a bug request.
7.3.3635.12 (Stable channel) (64-bit) is mine
- open profile
- make sure you have a few workspaces (I have 6 named ones)
- click "New Workspaec" [DO NOT click create!!!!]
- right click the first named workspace and choose rename
- type abc [enter]
- now you have 2 workspaces called abc
I don't know if that is a bug or a feature but I can't really think why it would be a feature