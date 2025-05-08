Copy gif instead of png of a gif
I've noticed that when I copy a gif in Vivaldi, I don't actually get a copy of the gif, but instead I get a .png file of a single frame of a gif. Instead, I have to either download the .gif file or I have to switch to Firefox, which does allow you to copy .gif files directly from a web page.
Is there a limitation in Chromium/Blink, or was this a conscious choice? Would it be possible to have a copy .png and copy .gif option? Or to be able to toggle which you copy in the settings menu?
I do like to respond to friends with gif files or to drop them into PowerPoint presentations, but to do so, I need to either download the file or switch to a different browser.
@cynical13 Presumably, you mean animated gif images?
@cynical13 As it is implemented to catch a video frame by context menu in Chromium core, such will come in Vivaldi (i do not know when).
Or do you mean a Animated GIF or Animated PNG?
@cynical13 I've seen this on sites that modify the "gif" with their own code after the ".gif" part. Here's an example link:
Radar forecast from 10 p.m. tonight
If you save this file you will find it has been converted to "webp" format from the original "gif". Their website is doing this conversion.
Do you have an example site where this happens we can check?
Animated .gif files, yes.
For example: https://www.ecosia.org/images?q=meme gif#id=BE61FD9DB3EA138DFAC983AD06554CFD31405B4B
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=h_&q=meme+gif&ia=images&iax=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gifcen.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2021%2F03%2Fmemes-gif-2.gif
When I right click and go to image -> copy image, I get the .png file of a single frame of the gif instead of the entire file, like I do in Firefox. If that's the way it is, so be it. I just don't know if it's something I'm not doing correctly or a setting I need to adjust.
@cynical13 try save as instead of copy, for vivaldi "copying" an image just copies a frame, while you can save it to disk to its original format
@iAN-CooG While I can and have done that, that's not what I'm asking for.