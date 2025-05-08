I've noticed that when I copy a gif in Vivaldi, I don't actually get a copy of the gif, but instead I get a .png file of a single frame of a gif. Instead, I have to either download the .gif file or I have to switch to Firefox, which does allow you to copy .gif files directly from a web page.

Is there a limitation in Chromium/Blink, or was this a conscious choice? Would it be possible to have a copy .png and copy .gif option? Or to be able to toggle which you copy in the settings menu?

I do like to respond to friends with gif files or to drop them into PowerPoint presentations, but to do so, I need to either download the file or switch to a different browser.