Does it help, if you somehow focus on the web page before you start scrolling (for example, tap inside the website and then scroll or long tap to select some text and then scroll)?

No Also no

and whether you're viewing a stacked tab or not?

I always use tab stack mode enabled, but I don't always open tabs in two rows when surfing. That is, the mode is on, but I don’t always use its capabilities practically.

If I don't change the position of the omnibox (I usually use it on top), then using or not using the second row of tabs does not change anything.

When browser starting for a few minutes, the auto-opening works normally, then breaks down. When it broke, it broke everywhere - both in the first/top row of tabs and in the second/bottom.

Add, that usually in the browser I open 2-5 tabs, no more. And I always close them, when I close the browser. (Maybe it matters.)

do you notice a difference depending on the toolbar location (top vs bottom

But if, after break autohide, I turn on the omnibox at the bottom in Settings (browser no need restart), then the tabs, when I open, automatically reload and autohide starts working again.

Interestingly, in this case (omnibox from below) I also observe short temporary autohide stucks, but now they are surmountable - for this you need to make an energetic gesture from bottom to top of the web page. Not just a standard scroll gesture, but such a... sweeping stroke like an artist’s brush. Swing your finger hard on the screen.

The gesture needs to be done starting a little higher than the bottom of the web page and about halfway through - then it works.

I've been working with the omnibox below for half an hour - so far everything is normal... no... No, after all, in the omnibox mode below, the autohide eventually broke down.

If after this (I still don’t restart the browser) I turn on the "Omnibox at the top" mode again in the Settings, auto-hide will work again for some time. That is, switching the omnibox location up-down-up for a short time repairs the autohide function.