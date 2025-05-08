Some small fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3683.5
This update brings you a few bug fixes and a Chromium bump.
Aaron Translator
After updating, user is sent to vivaldi.com/android/new, which announces that Vivaldi 7.2 for Android is here! I don't expect it to say 7.4, but should at least be 7.3, no?
oudstand Supporters
It seems that Vivaldi now hides tabs that I didn't use for a while. If I press that button Vivaldi crashes and I don't have a chance to access this tab.
7.2xx is the last official droid release, there is no 7.3. on Play Store yet.
@oudstand
We've confirmed the bug and we'll fix it as soon as possible.
oudstand Supporters
@jane-n perfect, thank you
I see the function of hiding toolbars when scrolling breaks from time to time. Restarting the browser helps.
Sometimes the function breaks immediately after starting the browser.
I don’t see a pattern, I can’t tell you how to reproduce it, but it happens often.
@far4 Breaks how exactly? Maybe you can grab a screenshot or a recording of it, so we can get a better idea of what to look for.
@jane-n
I launch the browser, and when the page is scrolled (and the "Show toolbar when scrolling" item is turned OFF), 5 minutes of the web page will be scrolled normally. That is, when scrolling, both toolbars (I have an omnibox at the top) hide normally. Then something breaks and they stop hiding. It looks like I enable that item in Settings. But it's off. I restart the browser - and again the toolbars hide for 5 minutes. Then again the auto-hide falls off during scrolling. Usually it is enough to actively surf for 5-10 minutes.
Let's repeat the bug consistently - at least for me. And it arose precisely on this subversion.
The GUI jumps were fixed, but a new bug was made.
ps Yes, I tried to pull the on-off switch "Show toolbar when scrolling" - it doesn't help.
I've reported it here with video 3 weeks ago.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107659/full-screen-mode-hiding-of-toolbars?_=1746792812368
In my case on 7.2x, it works in like less than 1% of time I use the browser - most often for first page after first launch and then sometimes randomly for a page in the middle of a session.
@far4 and @RadekPilich
Does it help, if you somehow focus on the web page before you start scrolling (for example, tap inside the website and then scroll or long tap to select some text and then scroll)?
Also, do you notice a difference depending on the toolbar location (top vs bottom) and whether you're viewing a stacked tab or not?
@jane-n Not really, hard to find a pattern when it works only less than 1% of time. I use bottom toolbars. Plus again, I am talking about stable release, not the snapshot.
- No
- Also no
and whether you're viewing a stacked tab or not?
I always use tab stack mode enabled, but I don't always open tabs in two rows when surfing. That is, the mode is on, but I don’t always use its capabilities practically.
If I don't change the position of the omnibox (I usually use it on top), then using or not using the second row of tabs does not change anything.
When browser starting for a few minutes, the auto-opening works normally, then breaks down. When it broke, it broke everywhere - both in the first/top row of tabs and in the second/bottom.
Add, that usually in the browser I open 2-5 tabs, no more. And I always close them, when I close the browser. (Maybe it matters.)
do you notice a difference depending on the toolbar location (top vs bottom
But if, after break autohide, I turn on the omnibox at the bottom in Settings (browser no need restart), then the tabs, when I open, automatically reload and autohide starts working again.
Interestingly, in this case (omnibox from below) I also observe short temporary autohide stucks, but now they are surmountable - for this you need to make an energetic gesture from bottom to top of the web page. Not just a standard scroll gesture, but such a... sweeping stroke like an artist’s brush. Swing your finger hard on the screen.
The gesture needs to be done starting a little higher than the bottom of the web page and about halfway through - then it works.
I've been working with the omnibox below for half an hour - so far everything is normal... no... No, after all, in the omnibox mode below, the autohide eventually broke down.
If after this (I still don’t restart the browser) I turn on the "Omnibox at the top" mode again in the Settings, auto-hide will work again for some time. That is, switching the omnibox location up-down-up for a short time repairs the autohide function.
@jane-n
I noticed that this button does not work in Omnibox (both, top and bottom location):
This applies to this Snap. On the latest release, this button works fine.