Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hola, ¿es posible eliminar los archivos adjuntos de un correo?
Gracias.
@Tonneo63
Hola,
No.
Hay que eliminar el correo completo.
"You cannot know the meaning of your life until you are connected to the power that created you" · Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.