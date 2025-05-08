I've been using a Mac for a while now and I've noticed that the spell checker isn't working. It either only highlights some misspelled words and doesn't suggest correct spellings when you right-click, or it doesn't highlight any words. The spell checker is turned on in the settings.

Is there anything I can do?

PS. It works in Safari.

PS2. The problem seems to be related to Chrome. Spell check doesn't work in it, nor in Brave. It works in Firefox.