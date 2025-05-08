White page
Hello,
For two days now, https://www.bitdefender.com has been displayed in white. When I hover over it with my mouse, the buttons appear.
It works fine in other browsers.
I've already cleared the cache and cookies.
What else can I do?
Greetings
@neolock Tracking/Ad-Block active?
Disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site.
Turned off and still white.
Even when it's active, according to the icon in the address bar, nothing is blocked.
The page works in a private window, though.
@neolock Can be:
- Page needs reload
Try hit Ctrl+F5
- Blocked third party cookies
- Extension blocking page
- Broken cookie database
Try clear all cookies and restart
- Page needs reload
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Funny enough, I'm at work and stuck with Edge but it has uBlock Origin installed and once I hit that page I also got a blank page. Once I disabled uBO the page loaded fine.
So it's definitely not a Vivaldi issue.
@Pathduck said in White page:
Funny enough, I'm at work and stuck with Edge but it has uBlock Origin installed and once I hit that page I also got a blank page. Once I disabled uBO the page loaded fine.
So it's definitely not a Vivaldi issue.
True. If i disable uBlock, the Site load properly.
But the Site works fine with Firefox and uBlock.
So maybe a Chromium <> uBlock issue?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@neolock I have no idea, probably just a blocklist issue.
You'll have to investigate what differences you have set in uBO in Firefox, it's a complex extension.
@Pathduck
I've never configured anything. I've always left everything by default.
With uBlock Origin, can you delete individual pages there?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@neolock You can whitelist the site in uBO of course.
Or you can use uBOs logger to figure out what rule breaks the site and make an exception for that one rule.
https://github.com/gorhill/uBlock/wiki/The-logger
Then again, there are no ads on that site since they're selling a product so might as well disable the adblocker.