When exceeding a certain number of tabs, the browser starts to crash, reaches a point where it is unusable and freezes.

However, to make matters worse, the tabs are multiplied when this happens, i.e.

open vivaldi with excessive tabs, (it will tell you that it is loading 1xxx tabs) The browser no longer responds Browser crashes when you open the browser, the tabs have multiplied exponentially (loading 3372 tabs!!!!)

Okay, your browser now doesn't work (permanently).

The worst thing is that there is no way to recover anything from there, not even because the tabs were grouped, the system simply crashes, there is no way to open in safe mode or remove duplicates, there is no plugin support (being able to remove duplicates via plugins), or that the browser opens in an ultra low power mode (not loading tabs in the background).

Not even a shortcut to open the browser in light mode (or without preloading tabs in the background).

vivaldi = Android 64 bits (7.1.3580.116)

SoC = Snapdragon 855+

Ram = 6gb Physic

(No apps in the background)

Edit

Apparently from version 7.2.3628.126 it is possible to manage the storage (not just delete all data).

It would be possible to add an option to manage tabs (without loading them), either by deleting duplicate tabs, move to favorites, Import or Export data (open them on a more competent device / PC).