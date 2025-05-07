Just lost all my posts
I just logged in on social.vivaldi.net and all my posts are gone. He created a new name (how is that possible)?? and acts as if I'm new. Where is my old account?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Lilianger What account did you use to sign up for Vivaldi Social? Who is he? Please link the profile.
@luetage Thank you for responding. It was @Lilianger. Now it is called Lilianger_1 and it is empty. It says 'account opgeschort' in my Lilianger account. No clue what that means.
@Lilianger visit this help page link to send Vivaldi a message
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Lilianger said in Just lost all my posts:
@luetage Thank you for responding. It was @Lilianger. Now it is called Lilianger_1 and it is empty. It says 'account opgeschort' in my Lilianger account. No clue what that means.
Vivaldi's translator shows 'account opgeschort' is Dutch and it translates to 'account suspended'.
On an account suspension, you should have received an e-mail at your account's recovery e-mail address, which provides an option to appeal.
@edwardp Thank you Edward. I checked, but I cannot find a mail.
Moderators do also not respond when you chat with them. So, I am running out of options.
@Lilianger did you send a message to Team Vivaldi.
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/social/vivaldi-social-moderation-and-reporting-inappropriate-content/
I did once and the response was within a day or even less.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Lilianger From what we can see on our side, it looks like you deleted your Vivaldi Social account. When you do that and log in again, a new account is created with
_1added to the original username.
@jane-n Thank you for your reply. Can you tell me how I deleted it? And if you have this new Lilianger-1 do your followers follow you automatically, or do you have to start everything new again? I really don't know how I deleted it, it was never my intention. But I guess there is no way to get it back?
Thanx in advance.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You must have gone through the steps in the account settings on Vivaldi Social. If you're using one of the apps, it might be easier there, but in the web version it requires quite a few steps, so it's unlikely to have happened accidentally.
And yes, you need to start from fresh now.