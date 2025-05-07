Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4
Ruarí
In today’s snapshot, we fix a few issues with the address field, along with some crash fixes.

olli
All right.
Pathduck
Thanks for the fixes
Hopefully this case can be fixed before a Stable release, whenever interacting with an extension button:
I also found my search engines messed up after this update, some lost, some just moved around in the list;
before anyone want saying "tHiS iS a SnApShot, mAke bAcKuPs" and such bs, there is no way to backup and restore search engines... * groan *
Chromium 136.0.7103.82 -> 136.0.7103.97
Thank you!
...and the compact menu layout setting was ignored again on restart after the update.
Closed and reopened Vivaldi, now the menu is compact again.
@iAN-CooG said in Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4:
no way to backup and restore search engines
shouldn't be handled by syncing settings? (I don't recall if you use sync or not). But yeah, no other ways to export|import them as I know.
@Hadden89 said in Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4:
syncing
hell no, I don't want more problems
Pathduck
@iAN-CooG Here's what I do:
sqlite3 "Web Data" ".dump keywords" > keywords.sql
This gives me a SQL file of the keywords table for later restore.
Though to be honest I've fortunately never had to actually test if it works to restore
That's just how I roll
Folgore101
@iAN-CooG Not being able to backup search engines is a fairly annoying lack.
Have you tried using the mod of @luetage Backup Search Engines?
Pesala
[Toolbars] Add missing Panel Toggle button to Address Bar category in Toolbar Editor (VB-97070)
Not fully fixed yet. The Panel Toggle button is now on the Customise Toolbar dialog for the Address Bar, but still needs to be removed from Customise Toolbar dialog for the Panel Toolbar.
@Folgore101 in the past yes, it stopped working long time ago already
sjudenim
@iAN-CooG said in Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4:
@Folgore101 in the past yes, it stopped working long time ago already
It was updated and works, at least with the current Stable as I lost all my search engines updating to that one, which was a first
-
@sjudenim oh I have missed that, I have to reinstall it and try it again
edit: it works, thank you.
Copied in a file the backup,
deleted everything apart the default ones ( you can't delete them),, pasting back the file in the "Restore backup" and now I've everything back, well, what I have salvaged at least.
Recreating the missing ones now and backing it up when done...
@Pathduck Thanks Nice to have these in a small file and might be able to fix Web Data at some future time
sjudenim
Has access to this page been removed?
vivaldi:settings/performance
It loads fine in the Stable, but it's just a blank page in the Snapshot
I use it to (amongst other things) import passwords. Now I have to manually input the exact address
vivaldi:password-manager/passwords
Is there another way to import passwords?
-
@sjudenim said in Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4:
vivaldi:settings/performance
chrome:settings/performance/ works.
@sjudenim said in Address bar tweaks – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3683.4:
Is there another way to import passwords?
No. chrome:password-manager/passwords
-
Pathduck
@sjudenim The actual url is
chrome://settings/performance, Vivaldi just rewrites the url. The url you posted won't work when pasting.
The Chromium settings pages was broken a couple Snapshots back, but is back to working now.
The fix was here:
[Chromium] Can not access chrome://settings (VB-116691)
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/the-7-4-release-is-soon-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3682-3/
The Chromium password-manager can be accessed separately as it's a separate component or something.
-
19th updated
Anything you want us to test?