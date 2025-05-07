Hello

One thing which did work in the past and got more complicated over time and now seams to be entirely removed (or working in a way I did not discover yet) really bugs me:

When entering some thing in the URL filed, Vivaldi lists some options from the bookmarks and past searches and such. Before I could select an entry and then press the arrow right key to select it but not load the related site. I then could edit the URL before actually loading it. This was a very frequently used feature. Now I don't find a way to edit the URL before loading the site (and it the URL is redirected, there is even no way to get it easily).

I do have the search and the url filed separated.

Could this arrow right option be added again? Is there an other shortcut which I did miss?

Thank you