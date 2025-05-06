@carburano As far as I know, Microsoft implemented extensions from square one, and that it was implemented by one of its international development locations (which means a major team was being used, probably dwarfing the whole of Vivaldi's team, including QA and marketing).

We are, however, aware of some activities by the Chromium team that seems to involve implementing Extension support for Android. I don't really expect it to be available in Stable Chrome until at least sometime next year, perhaps later, though (my guess is that they want Mv2 gone completely before they wrap it up).