I abandoned Vivaldi on year ago and now i'm using Firefox! Very good extensions support and my work is easy to manage also on phone an tablet now. Also MS Edge supports Extensions and is Chromium based. I hope Vivaldi team can change idea about it since it was my favourite browser
yngve Vivaldi Team
@carburano As far as I know, Microsoft implemented extensions from square one, and that it was implemented by one of its international development locations (which means a major team was being used, probably dwarfing the whole of Vivaldi's team, including QA and marketing).
We are, however, aware of some activities by the Chromium team that seems to involve implementing Extension support for Android. I don't really expect it to be available in Stable Chrome until at least sometime next year, perhaps later, though (my guess is that they want Mv2 gone completely before they wrap it up).