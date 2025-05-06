True Live Sync Between Two Devices
-
suquetpaul
This might've been asked before, and it may be a dumb idea anyway; but I feel like I'd like this feature and I can't be alone.
I have multiple computers between home, office and travel/portable. And while they have different purposes, I want the browsing to be the same. Their differences come in the environment they're used, not necessarily in the use itself.
So if I have 30 tabs open in "Machine A", I'd like for "Machine B" to sync and match those same 30 tabs. And I understand that open sessions, cache and cookies won't be sync'd, that's fine, I just want to have all my tabs be the same everywhere. And when I get something done on "Machine B" and close a tab, I wish for that tab to be closed on "Machine A" as well as part of the sync.
Is there any way I can do this? I know I can just hit "open all", but that will just sync my machines to that moment, won't really keep up unless I then go to the machine I didn't "open all" from last, close EVERYTHING and then open all I have opened in the last machine I used...
Does this request make sense? I figured if there's one browser that'd be capable of doing this, either natively or through an extension, it'd be Vivaldi.
-
suquetpaul
Perhaps the live sync of a workspace is what makes the most sense? Kind of using a workspace to keep sync'd in every machine and then each computer has it's own specific one? So that the computer in my recording studio has the same "main" workspace as the rest of them, along with it's own independent workspace that while accessible to the rest, it's only actively open in that machine. And so on.
And I realize that this sounds more like how bookmarks should be used, but often I keep dozens of tabs open to remind myself of something I was in the middle of doing, and switching computers or locations shouldn't be a reason not to continue the workflow.