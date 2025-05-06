This might've been asked before, and it may be a dumb idea anyway; but I feel like I'd like this feature and I can't be alone.

I have multiple computers between home, office and travel/portable. And while they have different purposes, I want the browsing to be the same. Their differences come in the environment they're used, not necessarily in the use itself.

So if I have 30 tabs open in "Machine A", I'd like for "Machine B" to sync and match those same 30 tabs. And I understand that open sessions, cache and cookies won't be sync'd, that's fine, I just want to have all my tabs be the same everywhere. And when I get something done on "Machine B" and close a tab, I wish for that tab to be closed on "Machine A" as well as part of the sync.

Is there any way I can do this? I know I can just hit "open all", but that will just sync my machines to that moment, won't really keep up unless I then go to the machine I didn't "open all" from last, close EVERYTHING and then open all I have opened in the last machine I used...

Does this request make sense? I figured if there's one browser that'd be capable of doing this, either natively or through an extension, it'd be Vivaldi.