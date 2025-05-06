"Save image as" right-click shortcut keeps changing
For ages, if I wanted to save an image I found online in Vivaldi, I could simply right-click on the image and then type S, which was the shortcut for "Save Image As." Easy peasy.
Then, a while back, the S shortcut in that menu was changed to a new option, "Send Image to Your Devices." The shortcut for "Save Image As" had become V. I had to adjust my habitual gestures to save images, which was annoying. But fine once I got used to it.
Except that, once I got used to typing V when I used to type S, that right-click menu started switching back and forth, seemingly at random. So now, sometimes the shortcut for "Save Image As" is S, and sometimes it's V, and there doesn't appear to be any rhyme or reason behind the difference.
Is there some way to stabilize this shortcut? I don't much care if it's S or V, as long as it's reliably the same from one moment to the next.
Or, barring that, is there some logic behind the back-and-forth shift that I have failed to see that might allow me to anticipate whether I need S or V at different moments?
Thanks in advance...
@gbrodman The shortcut access keys are auto-generated based on the contents of the menu (since menus are editable), but you can manually set the access key.
Go to
vivaldi://settings/appearance/and in the dropdown under the
Menu Customizationheader, select the
Imageoption in the webpage section:
Then in the left
Contentpanel, rename the
Save Image As...option to have an
&in front of the shortcut access key you want to use. So you would put
&Save Image As...to use
S:
@gbrodman said in "Save image as" right-click shortcut keeps changing:
is there some logic behind the back-and-forth shift that I have failed to see that might allow me to anticipate whether I need S or V at different moments?
That was likely caused by some images being used as links. When an image is also a link, the
Imagemenu is inserted into the
Linkmenu, so if the
Linkmenu has an option that claims the
Saccess key before the
Imagemenu options, then a different access key will get assigned. But if you force the access key to a specific letter with the
&, you don't need to worry about it changing between regular images and images masquerading as links.
@nomadic Brilliant! Thanks so much!