For ages, if I wanted to save an image I found online in Vivaldi, I could simply right-click on the image and then type S, which was the shortcut for "Save Image As." Easy peasy.

Then, a while back, the S shortcut in that menu was changed to a new option, "Send Image to Your Devices." The shortcut for "Save Image As" had become V. I had to adjust my habitual gestures to save images, which was annoying. But fine once I got used to it.

Except that, once I got used to typing V when I used to type S, that right-click menu started switching back and forth, seemingly at random. So now, sometimes the shortcut for "Save Image As" is S, and sometimes it's V, and there doesn't appear to be any rhyme or reason behind the difference.

Is there some way to stabilize this shortcut? I don't much care if it's S or V, as long as it's reliably the same from one moment to the next.

Or, barring that, is there some logic behind the back-and-forth shift that I have failed to see that might allow me to anticipate whether I need S or V at different moments?

Thanks in advance...