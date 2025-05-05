Vivaldi keeps showing message about geolocation request
-
Hello. Vivaldi shows message about the website requesting geolocation every several seconds. I don't need to see it at all (the icon is pretty much enough), and especially I don't need it to pop up every couple seconds. Is it a way to stop this?
The only hint Vivaldy gives about this is link to the https://vivaldi.com/privacy/browser/
-
@Scatocado Block the geolocation request with the button in popup (i do not know to translate your image).
-
Thank you for your help but unfortunately this doesn't work. The buttons in the pop-up window allow to refuse or accept the website request, and does not influence the behaviour of the Vivaldi pop-up window itself
-
@Scatocado Click on the lock icon in the address bar, click on Site Settings, and set Location to either Allow or Block. Regardless of choice, it won't ask again on that site - but I presume you'd prefer Block.
-
@sgunhouse It worked, thanks a lot!