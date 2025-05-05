Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3
-
This update includes an important security fixes from upstream Chromium.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
@Ruarí First
Updated on Windows + Linux.
-
Oh, nice image: that is the famous House of Cards
-
@doctorg: ?
-
@Ruarí The blog image, building in the background looks like a huge vertical stack of gray cards.
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Thank you very much for your work and the reliably fast reaction to Chromium patches! I feel in good hands here.
-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
@doctorg: Ok, you said famous and it is but it is not known by that name, nor are any other buildings in view known by that name. So I was a bit unsure about your reference.
The building you are reffering to is Munch-museet.
-
@Ruarí said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3:
you said famous and it is but it is not known by that name, nor are any other buildings in view known by that name
Oh, sorry, my fault to make such crazy mention.
The building you are reffering to is Munch-museet.
Ah. Thanks for giving me such information to increase knowledge on Oslo's buildings.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG I agree about the house of cards look, it's not a pretty building. I think no-one would be offended by that here except the people who love "modern architecture".
Like the new National Museum, a blob of grey brutalist rock slabs.
https://www.nasjonalmuseet.no/en/visit/locations/the-national-museum/
-
@Pathduck said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3:
Like the new National Museum, a blob of grey brutalist rock slabs.
I kinda like it?
-
10th updated
-
I am so happy that Vivaldi 7.3 on Windows and Linux does not have crappy Chromium 136 codec access/implementation.
-
Was it just me? After I updated and restarted Vivaldi for macOS, the domain expansion for Shift + Control stopped working. I could fix it by opening the Settings dialog, unchecking the domain expansion option, and checking it again. Just FYI.
-
@DoctorG Is that in the current snapshot that got updated to 136?
-
@Chas4 said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.3:
Is that in the current snapshot that got updated to 136?
Yes, the 7.4.3679.3 Snapshot.