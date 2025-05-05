Workspace not saving tabs
SentinelForce
Problem with Vivaldi not saving tabs moved to new workspaces? Not able to be restored with "Reopen Closed Tabs" and no option for them to be opened as session.
@SentinelForce Check what you had activated
- Settings → General → Start-Up with → Last Session
- Settings → Tabs → Workspaces
SentinelForce
@DoctorG Ahh I see, I did have specific page tabs I wanted to have open on startup but i've just moved them all to workspaces and just have to remember to not close them anymore.