Hello DoctorG,

Upon further inspection, I believe I know what causes this problem. Not sure if it's a bug or not.

Sometimes, with an e-mail from a new sender, someone I've not communicated with prior or in my contacts list, their e-mail will arrive with the sender address being like this: <[email protected]> .

When this condition occurs, and I press the reply button, this formatting of the address is copied exactly into the "To" listbox as it arrived, with the <> like this: <[email protected]> .

Then, this condition will fail to send unless I delete the <> and make it like this instead: [email protected].

So, the question is I guess, why does an e-mail arrive every now and then formatted with the <> only and not a preceding text name?

And also, why does a send fail when the addressee is encased in the <> without the text name preceding the email address, like this:

John Doe <[email protected]> .

Maybe the sender's mail client doesn't have a text name entry preceding email address, like this: John Doe <[email protected]> . In that case, there's nothing to be done really, it's a sender's issue.

Do you have any idea if this is correct behavior? It's surely repeatable, and if it's the way it works, I will just continue to be more careful when I reply to someone with this circumstance.

Thanks!