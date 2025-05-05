Reply to error with <>
Hello Developers,
I believe there is some minor issue with the mail client in Vivaldi. I'm using it on a Win 10. Whenever I want to reply, I click the reply button-back arrow, and the new e-mail is created, with the original message duplicated in the message area and the address to the recipient is duplicated into the "to" listbox. If the original sender is not in my address book or it's a sender that hasn't sent anything to me before, the reply "to" address appears to be generated with the <>, like this "<"[email protected]">", (without the quotation marks, seems the forum post doesn't allow <>). If I then compose a reply and hit send, the message will not be sent and generates an error "(SMTP) Can't send mail - all recipients were rejected." If however, I delete the <>, like this: [email protected], then the message gets sent. So, I believe there is some formatting that is occurring with this circumstance. Can you let me know is this something I'm able to fix myself, or it this supposed to be how it works? I don't recall M2 ever having this problem with the <>, and up until now, I've just ignored it and used the workaround. But every now and then, I forget, I push send and immediately get up from my desk and realize much later my e-mail wasn't sent because of this formatting issue with the <>. Thanks for any ideas.
@dcharette Please, it is hard to read and understand your long sentences. Break them up with newlines.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Add precise steps to the report for internal testers to check the issue!
Add the received message (saved with Ctrl+S as eml file) as compressed ZIP file to report-
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@dcharette The forum allows <> if you post them in backticks like this `<>` or escape them like this \< \>.
@dcharette Would be interesting to have the complete mail header of the received mail you replied to.
You can open the source of mail with Ctrl+U, copy the header and paste here as code with the
</>button in reply field.
Hello DoctorG,
Upon further inspection, I believe I know what causes this problem. Not sure if it's a bug or not.
Sometimes, with an e-mail from a new sender, someone I've not communicated with prior or in my contacts list, their e-mail will arrive with the sender address being like this:
<[email protected]>.
When this condition occurs, and I press the reply button, this formatting of the address is copied exactly into the "To" listbox as it arrived, with the <> like this:
<[email protected]>.
Then, this condition will fail to send unless I delete the <> and make it like this instead: [email protected].
So, the question is I guess, why does an e-mail arrive every now and then formatted with the <> only and not a preceding text name?
And also, why does a send fail when the addressee is encased in the <> without the text name preceding the email address, like this:
John Doe
<[email protected]>.
Maybe the sender's mail client doesn't have a text name entry preceding email address, like this: John Doe
<[email protected]>. In that case, there's nothing to be done really, it's a sender's issue.
Do you have any idea if this is correct behavior? It's surely repeatable, and if it's the way it works, I will just continue to be more careful when I reply to someone with this circumstance.
Thanks!
@dcharette said in Reply to error with <>:
Having only
<[email protected]>as From: mail header is valid.
@dcharette How does From: and Reply-To: header in source (Ctrl+U) or freceived mail looks like?