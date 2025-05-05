Unsolved Fix weird tab switching
Hello.
Could someone help me with my problem?
I've had some weird tab switching behaviour using the next tab (ctrl+tab) hotkey.
Example:
Tab group A contains tabs 1,2,3 and outside there is the free tab 4.
Expected behaviour: next tab would go from 1 to 4.
My beviour 1->4->2->3
I have my tab cycle behaviour set to order.
I also see weird behaviour on macos, 7.3.3635.12
Somehow it looks like the tab switch order is kept from before the tabs were grouped/moved. I had this config:
[ 1 2 3 4 5 ] 6 7 8
the tab switch order was 6 7 2 3 4 5 8, i moved tabs 6 and 7 to the left of the group to get the expected 1 to 8 switch order; can't really reproduce it as it looks like moving one tab fixes things