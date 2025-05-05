can't disable Vivaldi password manager
Hello,
I use 1password to save my logins and log into website.
however, when I try to login, vivaldi password manager is also showing.
see
this is what password manager looks like:
this is what my privacy password config is
any idea why this is happening?
Regards
Samuel
@samikaz said in can't disable Vivaldi password manager:
1password
A bug in 1password and its extension.
That was already reported to 1password support.
Hello DoctoG,
thanks for your quick reply.
Sorry for reposting. I made some google search before but nothing came up. Even on the forum.
Regards
Samuel